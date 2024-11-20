Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Sold by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $6,809,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,253,373.52. The trade was a 33.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,784. This trade represents a 15.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,308,766 shares of company stock worth $90,381,635. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Stock Up 2.8 %

CFLT opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $35.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.98 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

About Confluent

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

