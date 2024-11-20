Comparing Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) & Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Grab has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Grab alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Grab and Conduent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab -3.57% -1.50% -1.11% Conduent 12.65% -7.94% -1.99%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 0 0 9 0 3.00 Conduent 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Grab and Conduent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Grab presently has a consensus price target of $5.48, suggesting a potential upside of 0.33%. Conduent has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 152.81%. Given Conduent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Conduent is more favorable than Grab.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Grab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Conduent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grab and Conduent”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $2.36 billion 9.08 -$434.00 million ($0.02) -273.00 Conduent $3.51 billion 0.16 -$296.00 million $2.27 1.57

Conduent has higher revenue and earnings than Grab. Grab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Conduent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Conduent beats Grab on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grab

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings. Grab Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

About Conduent

(Get Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions. The Government segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services; and digital payments, child support payments, government healthcare, and eligibility and enrollment solutions. The Transportation segment offers systems, support, and revenue-generating solutions to government transportation agency clients; and public safety, mobility, and digital payment solutions. This segment also provides electronic tolling, urban congestion management, and mileage-based user solutions; transit solutions; citation and permit administration, parking enforcement, and curbside demand management solutions; and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.