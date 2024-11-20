CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30. 1,606,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 4,166,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COMM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CommScope from $2.70 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. The company has a market cap of $936.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.09.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.38). CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 109.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CommScope by 5.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of CommScope by 1,005.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

