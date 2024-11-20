Commerce Bank Sells 8,567 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 763,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,567 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $144,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Objectivity Squared LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,194,000 after purchasing an additional 70,330 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $193.27 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.04 and a fifty-two week high of $197.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.67. The company has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

