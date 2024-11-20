Commerce Bank Sells 673 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $43,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TT stock opened at $413.05 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $421.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.77.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

