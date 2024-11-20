Commerce Bank Buys 49,200 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $69,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $542.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $413.98 and a 1-year high of $551.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $530.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.90.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

