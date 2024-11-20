Commerce Bank Buys 4,735 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,194 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 0.9% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.06% of T-Mobile US worth $147,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 220.8% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 6,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 164,532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,953,000 after acquiring an additional 18,222 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,183,874.96. This represents a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,338 shares of company stock worth $95,539,866 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $233.20 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.24 and a twelve month high of $242.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.