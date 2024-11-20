Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,153,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,254,000 after purchasing an additional 451,852 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 415,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,461,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth approximately $138,987,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 477.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,229,000 after acquiring an additional 283,416 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 152,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.46, for a total transaction of $1,023,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,880.56. This represents a 21.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total value of $6,733,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,205 shares in the company, valued at $91,663,540.40. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,746 shares of company stock worth $14,684,140. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FIX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $396.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $466.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 5.2 %

FIX stock opened at $474.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $401.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.45. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.83 and a 12-month high of $474.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.