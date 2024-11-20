Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.995 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99.

Cogent Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Cogent Communications has a dividend payout ratio of -106.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cogent Communications to earn ($3.01) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -132.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $79.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $86.76.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $69,168.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,623.04. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $108,783.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,424.44. The trade was a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,346 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,344 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CCOI. Bank of America downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

