Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.00 and last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Coastal Financial from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Coastal Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.49.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $185.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coastal Financial

In other Coastal Financial news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $366,049.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,886,798.56. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Hovde sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $106,679.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,120.22. This trade represents a 6.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,977 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,296 in the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coastal Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial in the third quarter worth $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 300.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Coastal Financial by 642.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

