CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CIO Eric R. Johnson Sells 3,978 Shares

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) CIO Eric R. Johnson sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $155,500.02. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 631,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,698,781.96. This trade represents a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CNO opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $40.29. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 64.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 25.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 141.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

