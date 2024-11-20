CML Microsystems plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:CML)

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CML Microsystems Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of LON CML traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 240 ($3.05). The stock had a trading volume of 124,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,396. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 267.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 310.56. The company has a market cap of £39.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1,738.46 and a beta of 0.81. CML Microsystems has a 52 week low of GBX 215.15 ($2.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 450 ($5.71). The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at CML Microsystems

In related news, insider Nigel G. Clark acquired 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.44) per share, for a total transaction of £19,810.10 ($25,139.72). 43.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CML Microsystems Company Profile

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.

