ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 274.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 491,725 shares during the period. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund comprises 0.5% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $28,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 75.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $268,000.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 8,467 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $369,923.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,020.11. The trade was a 14.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,024 shares of company stock worth $1,051,375.

Shares of NYSE:EMO opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $48.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

