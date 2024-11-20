ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.33

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

EMO opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.89. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $345,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,245.49. The trade was a 17.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,375.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

