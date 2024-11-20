Claro Advisors LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,102,000 after purchasing an additional 728,768 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,249,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,836,000 after buying an additional 1,424,767 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,181,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,332,000 after acquiring an additional 640,829 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,937,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,436,000 after acquiring an additional 184,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,428,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,421,000 after acquiring an additional 77,118 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FNF opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,585.10. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

