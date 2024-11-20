Claro Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,586 ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in ICL Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 156,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 31,461 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter worth about $6,689,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,967,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ICL. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ICL Group from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

ICL Group Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:ICL opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. ICL Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

