Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Stock

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BRBR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.93.

BRBR stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.11. 640,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,203. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $75.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.96.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 88.30% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,998,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,473,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,221,000 after acquiring an additional 847,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,978,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,172,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 665.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 627,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,847,000 after purchasing an additional 545,371 shares during the period. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

