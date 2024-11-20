Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,547,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,539 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cisco Systems worth $188,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 617.7% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.94.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 171,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $9,873,562.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 783,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,059,857.14. The trade was a 17.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 86,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $4,964,318.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 365,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,001,901.86. This trade represents a 19.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,628 shares of company stock valued at $18,449,561. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.67%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

