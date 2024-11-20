Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CHWY. TD Cowen started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.72.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $36,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 18.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 278,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

