Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Trading 6.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.10 and last traded at $74.50. Approximately 213,841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 447,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.16.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEU. B. Riley increased their price objective on Centrus Energy from $88.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital cut shares of Centrus Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $92.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.22.

Centrus Energy last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.48). Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 138.38% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. Research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 79.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 426,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,380,000 after acquiring an additional 188,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 382.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 176,431 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 53.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 148,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 51,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 338,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after buying an additional 46,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

