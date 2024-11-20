Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CLRB
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 335.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 708,191 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 231,270 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 432.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 63,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 51,413 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cellectar Biosciences
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.