Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 316 ($4.00) and last traded at GBX 316 ($4.00), with a volume of 32824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.80).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.18) price target on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get Celebrus Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Celebrus Technologies

Celebrus Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Celebrus Technologies

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 285.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 250.07. The firm has a market cap of £119.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3,025.00 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta sold 34,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.48), for a total transaction of £94,553.25 ($119,642.22). 15.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Celebrus Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celebrus Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celebrus Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.