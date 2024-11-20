Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 316 ($4.00) and last traded at GBX 316 ($4.00), with a volume of 32824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.80).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.18) price target on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th.
Celebrus Technologies Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Celebrus Technologies
In other news, insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta sold 34,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.48), for a total transaction of £94,553.25 ($119,642.22). 15.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Celebrus Technologies
Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.
