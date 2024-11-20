Cedar Wealth Management LLC Purchases 34,479 Shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC – Free Report) by 141.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,479 shares during the period. BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned about 4.20% of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XCCC. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $573,000. CacheTech Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 213,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its position in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 88,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,359 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,360,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 131.2% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.38. BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $40.50.

The BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XCCC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of CCC (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers.

