Cedar Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $880,516,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,010 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,805,000 after buying an additional 3,270,493 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,532,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,822,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.51. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.48 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

