Cedar Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Sunpointe LLC increased its holdings in APA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 12.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of APA by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of APA by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in APA by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 3.24.

APA Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

APA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of APA from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.81.

Get Our Latest Report on APA

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.