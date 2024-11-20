Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.56% of Casella Waste Systems worth $32,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $109.36 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.16 and a 52 week high of $111.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 911.33, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $411.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,730 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $184,781.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,088.85. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.