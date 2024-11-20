Caprock Group LLC Trims Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.37.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock opened at $283.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $216.90 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The company has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.89.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This represents a 5.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,715 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,540. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

