Caprock Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 79,177 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 10.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 443,462 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,874,000 after acquiring an additional 42,790 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

eBay Trading Down 0.5 %

EBAY opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 26.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 5.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,016 shares of company stock worth $3,015,417. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

