Caprock Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $203,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $212,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.40 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

