Caprock Group LLC Purchases 318 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 57.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Stock Down 1.7 %

Allstate stock opened at $196.59 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $132.74 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.22.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allstate from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.19.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

