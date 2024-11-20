Caprock Group LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 69,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Linde by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,975,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 3,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.75.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This trade represents a 36.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $444.06 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $396.07 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $211.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.14.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.