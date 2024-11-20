Caprock Group LLC Buys 14,218 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 115.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,218 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $86.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.43. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.68.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This trade represents a 6.41 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,546.03. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

