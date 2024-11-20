Caprock Group LLC Acquires 956 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,310,000 after acquiring an additional 125,284 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $374,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $271.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.50 and a fifty-two week high of $276.02. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.30.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

