Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Reduced by Portfolio Design Labs LLC

Portfolio Design Labs LLC reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $2,005,530.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,465.32. This trade represents a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $181.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.39 and a fifty-two week high of $198.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.95. The firm has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.18.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

