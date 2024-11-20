Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,674,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 107,765 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for approximately 1.9% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.50% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $399,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. S&CO Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,820,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth $11,810,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 272.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at $2,629,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CP stock opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.68.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

