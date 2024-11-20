Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Sold by Abrams Capital Management L.P.

Abrams Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,108,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000,000 shares during the quarter. Camping World accounts for 1.2% of Abrams Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Abrams Capital Management L.P. owned 3.67% of Camping World worth $75,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Camping World by 79.8% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,344,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Camping World by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,075,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,137 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Camping World by 31.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,159,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 513,320 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP raised its position in Camping World by 98.9% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 2,001,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after purchasing an additional 995,096 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Camping World by 20.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 121,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Insider Transactions at Camping World

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $2,855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,321.12. The trade was a 44.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWH has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Camping World from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James raised Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camping World

Camping World Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CWH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 72,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,858. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 2.49. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.46%.

Camping World Profile

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.