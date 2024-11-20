Callinex Mines (CVE:CNX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Callinex Mines Inc. (CVE:CNX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 11777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.
Callinex Mines Trading Down 3.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$17.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.98.
About Callinex Mines
Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project portfolio includes the Pine Bay project that covers an area of 6,795 square hectare and 77 contiguous mineral claims situated in the Flin Flon Mining District, Manitoba; and the Nash Creek property, which comprises seven contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.
