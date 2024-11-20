BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

BSF Enterprise Stock Up 9.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.10 million, a P/E ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About BSF Enterprise

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

