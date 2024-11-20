Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,704,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 463,307 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.59% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $94,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47,792 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 137.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,784,000 after purchasing an additional 327,143 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 148,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 51,378 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $894,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $596,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BIP opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of -90.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is -426.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

