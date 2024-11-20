Brokers Set Expectations for Vital Energy FY2024 Earnings

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vital Energy in a research note issued on Monday, November 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.60. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.87 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

VTLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vital Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Vital Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Vital Energy stock opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Vital Energy has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 3.16.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $459.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.58 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.09%. Vital Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 400.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Vital Energy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 2,590.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 234.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $155,481.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,538.76. This represents a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $61,135.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,130.02. This represents a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,168 shares of company stock worth $502,017. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

