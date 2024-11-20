Brokers Set Expectations for Sutro Biopharma FY2024 Earnings

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report issued on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.75) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.82). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sutro Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.57) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.47) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STRO. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

STRO opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $222.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $6.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 385.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 273,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 216,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 132,015 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 222.0% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 71,844 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 81,855 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

