Briaud Financial Planning Inc Makes New $43,000 Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 382,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,571,000 after buying an additional 21,985 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,466,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,823,637.88. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $133,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,768.54. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,000 shares of company stock worth $20,899,260 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MRVL. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $95.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.62%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.