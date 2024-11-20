Briaud Financial Planning Inc Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 29.2% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $56,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VTI stock opened at $292.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $439.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $223.00 and a 1 year high of $298.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.