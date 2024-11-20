Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 459 ($5.82) and last traded at GBX 443.50 ($5.63), with a volume of 13311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 442.50 ($5.62).

Breedon Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,606.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 430.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 409.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.85.

Insider Transactions at Breedon Group

In other news, insider Clive Watson bought 261 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.80) per share, for a total transaction of £1,192.77 ($1,513.67). Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

