BlackRock Sustainable American Income (LON:BRSA) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

BlackRock Sustainable American Income (LON:BRSA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Stock Performance

LON:BRSA opened at GBX 202 ($2.56) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £148.39 million, a P/E ratio of 780.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 193.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 196.55. BlackRock Sustainable American Income has a twelve month low of GBX 177.42 ($2.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 207 ($2.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Company Profile

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

