BlackRock Sustainable American Income (LON:BRSA) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

BlackRock Sustainable American Income (LON:BRSA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Stock Performance
LON:BRSA opened at GBX 202 ($2.56) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £148.39 million, a P/E ratio of 780.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 193.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 196.55. BlackRock Sustainable American Income has a twelve month low of GBX 177.42 ($2.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 207 ($2.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Company Profile
