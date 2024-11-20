Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.54, but opened at $12.06. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 3,543,795 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Bitdeer Technologies Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Up 12.0 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 901.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 369,363 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,510,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $1,156,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,617,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.