Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.80.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk raised Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
