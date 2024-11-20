BIP Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 732 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 95,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,409,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $4,369,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.7% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 14.7% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $382.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $382.87 and a 200-day moving average of $354.71. The stock has a market cap of $184.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $241.81 and a 52 week high of $418.50.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.09% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $16.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.52 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $299.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 12,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.25, for a total transaction of $5,192,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,171,646.75. This represents a 15.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. This represents a 8.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,749 shares of company stock worth $9,251,912. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

