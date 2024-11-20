BIP Wealth LLC Invests $255,000 in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

