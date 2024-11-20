BIP Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,064 iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYR. Unionview LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gray Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $104.04. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.21.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.